Samsara BioCapital LLC Takes Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $426,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of IMCR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,646. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. Research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

