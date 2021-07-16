Samsara BioCapital LLC Trims Stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Samsara BioCapital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,108 shares during the quarter. Atreca comprises approximately 1.1% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned 1.08% of Atreca worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 6.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 6.2% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,108. The stock has a market cap of $291.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

