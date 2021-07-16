Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) Short Interest Update

Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SBG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,439 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87. Sandbridge Acquisition has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $11.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

