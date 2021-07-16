Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.61% from the company’s previous close.

SSL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.56.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,743. The company has a current ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 51.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.16. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.