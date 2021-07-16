Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.09

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.09 and last traded at $67.15, with a volume of 10623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.28.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.91. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.