Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $14.37

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $14.88. Sasol shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 200 shares.

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

