SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,989 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SC Health were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SC Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SC Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SC Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SC Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SC Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCPE opened at $10.07 on Friday. SC Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of SC Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

SC Health Company Profile

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

