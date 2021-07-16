Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €124.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €142.58 ($167.75).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €136.04 ($160.05) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €132.15.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.