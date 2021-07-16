Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 120,498 shares.The stock last traded at $34.80 and had previously closed at $35.83.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Scholastic by 2,123.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

