Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 449.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,088 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

