Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 144,221 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 240.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SEI Investments worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,113,350.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $3,769,250. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

