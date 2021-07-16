Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $142.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

