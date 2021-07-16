Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 49,340 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vertiv worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $1,351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vertiv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vertiv by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.