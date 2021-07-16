Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 451,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764,557 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $18,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $231,301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 470.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

