Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Schroders alerts:

SHNWF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 target price on Schroders and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Schroders presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.80.

Schroders stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51. Schroders has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schroders (SHNWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.