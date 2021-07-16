Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 34,051 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 34,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $2,317,170.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $67.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.76 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

