ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Major Shareholder Andrea Pignataro Acquires 3,257 Shares

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) major shareholder Andrea Pignataro bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $32,407.15. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SCOB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 5,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,591. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

