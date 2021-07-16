SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCPL. Truist Financial lowered shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of SCPL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 164,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,002. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

