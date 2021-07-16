SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SCPL. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $16.98 on Friday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after buying an additional 1,189,785 shares during the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 534,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 128,123 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 256,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at about $9,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

