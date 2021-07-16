Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Score Media and Gaming stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,920. Score Media and Gaming has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 11.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. Research analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $4,763,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,892,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at $3,886,000.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

