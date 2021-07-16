Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCRF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10. Scorpio Gold has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.17.
About Scorpio Gold
