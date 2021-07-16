Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $18.88. 2,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 958,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 214,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $8,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

