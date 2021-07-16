Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.62, but opened at $91.50. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $87.52, with a volume of 16,176 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.26.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

