Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$6.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SES. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.92. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$5.15.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.