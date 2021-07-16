Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Select Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 87,914 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 836,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 58,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.