Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.99.

Shares of WTTR stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,459. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

