Select Energy Services’ (WTTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.83. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Hillman Co. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 78.8% in the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 545,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

