Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer Purchases 2,773,479 Shares of Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 2,773,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $8,847,398.01.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.61 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,535,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 1,452,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,305,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 1,059,063 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

