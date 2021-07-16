SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEMR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEMrush will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,163,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

