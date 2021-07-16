Sentinel Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Sentinel has a market cap of $62.72 million and $276,217.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,117,404,526 coins and its circulating supply is 3,366,046,268 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

