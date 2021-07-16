Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Up 3.1%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 5,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,047,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

