Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) & Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Head to Head Analysis

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Comstock Holding Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $116.50 million 5.74 -$105.03 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.59 $2.08 million N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seritage Growth Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -80.45% -9.94% -3.42% Comstock Holding Companies 7.78% 58.29% 10.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seritage Growth Properties and Comstock Holding Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Seritage Growth Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments. The Real Estate Services segment provides a range of real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Its environmental services group offers consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and site-specific solutions for projects. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

