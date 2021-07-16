Sessia Market Capitalization Achieves $422,651.48 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Sessia has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $422,651.48 and approximately $65,206.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

