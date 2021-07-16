SG Americas Securities LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $931.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

AFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

