SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $614.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

