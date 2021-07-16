SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on INO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

NASDAQ INO opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $27.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,827.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,231 shares of company stock worth $1,224,011. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

