SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 287 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PVH by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in PVH by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.37. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, raised their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

