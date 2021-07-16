SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 53,583 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 83.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 53,583 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 140.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 43.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 338.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

