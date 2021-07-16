Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,900 Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD opened at $100.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.68. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $468,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.