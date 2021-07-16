Shaolin Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $18,593,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 11.9% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,225,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,768,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,666,000.

Shares of TVACU stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

