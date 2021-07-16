Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 168,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,724,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Shares of HLAHU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

