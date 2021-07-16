Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 276,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPDIU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,015,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $34,326,000.

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

