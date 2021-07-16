Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 144,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roth CH Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of ROCC stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.58.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.