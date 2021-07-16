Shawn Henry Sells 7,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a PE ratio of -0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

