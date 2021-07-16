Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

NYSE SHLX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.07. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 147.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

