Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 201,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHZHY. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

SHZHY stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.42.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

