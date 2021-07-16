Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) versus Renren (NYSE:RENN) Critical Review

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shift Technologies and Renren’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies $195.72 million 3.53 -$59.15 million ($4.15) -1.98 Renren $18.11 million 14.75 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

Renren has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shift Technologies and Renren, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shift Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.70%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A -85.70% -42.00% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Renren beats Shift Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plan. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

