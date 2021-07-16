ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $661,960.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $661,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total transaction of $753,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.58. 399,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,872. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 166,863 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

