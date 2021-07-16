Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, July 20th

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO W Kerry Jackson sold 11,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $747,010.00. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 70.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 42.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

