Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €179.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €194.91 ($229.30).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €127.90 ($150.47) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €154.47. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

