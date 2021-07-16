Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €179.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €194.91 ($229.30).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €127.90 ($150.47) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €154.47. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.